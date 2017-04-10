Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Anti-violence report, streetcars, Buck O’Neil Bridge

Now that the crucial April 4 election is in the rearview mirror, City Hall and the Kansas City Council have a lot of other issues to address. That includes release of the Anti-violence Task Force’s final recommendations this week or next week, more streetcar discussions, and a conversation about the Buck O’Neil (Broadway) Bridge.
Monday, April 10
We’re watching for the release this week or early next week of the final recommendations from the Citizens Task Force on Violence, which has been exploring approaches and solutions to Kansas City’s high crime rate for more than a year.
Kansas City Smart City Advisory Board meets at 9 a.m., 11th floor Conference Room of City Hall, to discuss further phases of the Smart City plan. Smart City initiatives help the city use real-time data to deliver basic services more efficiently and to attract economic development & entrepreneurs.
Tuesday, April 11
The Police Board meets at 10 a.m, police headquarters at 1125 Locust, and will discuss a host of issues related to the police department.
The Park Board meets at 2 p.m. at parks headquarters, 4600 E. 63rd Street Trafficway, to discuss a wide variety of parks and recreation proposals.
Wednesday, April 12
The City Council’s committees meet and agendas are here.
Planning and Zoning Committee meets at 1:30 p.m., 26th floor of City Hall, and will discuss the development plan for a new downtown convention hotel. This would be the last City Council regulatory approval for the project to move forward, although it still needs a guaranteed maximum price and a bond sale later this summer.
It’s Fountain Day, with a new ritual this year by the Kansas City parks department, in honor of its 125th anniversary. The celebration is usually held in the morning, but this year the main ceremony is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Concourse Fountain in Kessler Park, at Benton Boulard and St. John Avenue. The event will feature food trucks, lawn games and musical entertainment.
Thursday, April 13
The Council’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meets at 8:45 a.m. and the discussion is likely to include a new city policy for addressing sidewalk needs, in light of voters’ approval of a major bond package that includes $150 million over 20 years for sidewalk repairs.
The Downtown Streetcar Transportation Development District board meets at 10 a.m., Eighth floor of City Hall, to discuss the use of surplus revenue to purchase two additional vehicles for the system’s four-vehicle fleet.
The City Council will discuss proposed Buck O’Neil (Broadway) Bridge improvements at its business session, 1 p.m. on the 10th floor of City Hall. At its 3 p.m. legislative session, the council is expected to approve a settlement for another discrimination lawsuit from a water services employee.
