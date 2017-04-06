Roasterie ‘coffee kiosk’ can open at 46th and Madison

The Kansas City Council on Thursday approved the Roasterie’s request to place a prefabricated shipping container as a drive-thru “coffee kiosk” at 46th and Madison streets.
City Councilwoman Katheryn Shields earlier had raised concerns about traffic to the drive-thru cafe, but she and the rest of the council voted to approve the project.
The proposal calls for improving the shipping container and outfitting it with rooftop solar panels in a surface parking lot at 4627 Madison Ave.
City planning staff had recommended the project, saying it basically complied with the Midtown/Plaza Area Plan.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments