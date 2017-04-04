Freedom Caucus’ Rep. Mark Meadows is back in the middle of health care debate

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure Pause

2:10 Big-ticket KC projects: How today's election could impact you

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address