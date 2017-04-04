Trump drops some hints of his $1 trillion infrastructure plan

President Donald Trump told a gathering of corporate executives at the White House on Tuesday that his infrastructure plan would cut permitting times down to a year and could exceed $1 trillion.
Trump complained that it required approval from 16 federal agencies to build a highway and the process took a decade or longer.
“We’re really speeding up that process,” Trump said as D.J. Gribbin, his special assistant for infrastructure policy, held up a long chart illustrating the complexity of the process. “We’re going to cut a lot of red tape.”
READ: Trump requests – and receives – this infrastructure list from builders union
Trump said permits would be issued within a year and contractors would be required to start on projects within 90 days.
Trump was introduced to the executives by Vice President Mike Pence and spoke to the group for about 20 minutes.
Trump’s daughter Ivanka was in attendance, as were Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.
Chao told the executives that the infrastructure legislation could be unveiled next month. Trump said the investment would total $1 trillion, “perhaps even more.”
The initiative is expected to lean heavily on private-sector investment.
Trump was later scheduled to speak to the North America’s Building Trades Unions, an umbrella organization for construction workers.
Curtis Tate: 202-383-6018, @tatecurtis
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Comments