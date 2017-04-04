Obama aide denies using intel to spy on Trump advisers

24:17 The GO bond debate: Listen to arguments for and against the ballot measure Pause

2:10 Big-ticket KC projects: How today's election could impact you

3:20 Trump to Russia-linked ex-advisors: Keep your distance

1:52 Side-by-side demonstration of home fire sprinklers

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

0:35 UMB cashing in on HSA trend, and health care bill could help

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'