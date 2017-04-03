Sessions orders Justice Department to review all police reform agreements

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017? Pause

2:29 Uniting States of Marijuana: the country's evolving laws on cannabis

2:05 KU's Frank Mason is NABC player of year

1:32 Royals pitcher and weather watcher Danny Duffy

0:27 A few warmup dunks by Michael Porter Jr. at McDonald's All-American Game

1:01 It's a lot of rain, but it's good for tulips

2:20 Grandma of KCK boy fed to pigs recites a message she wrote to her grandson

12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law