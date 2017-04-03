Kansas House passes new amusement ride regulations after death on Verrückt

Lawmakers in the Kansas House gave near unanimous approval Monday to a bill that would overhaul the state’s amusement ride law after the son of a leading Republican was killed on a water slide last summer.
The Kansas House voted 124-1 to approve the bill, with Rep. Jack Thimesch, a Spivey Republican, the only lawmaker to vote against it.
Caleb Schwab, the son of Rep. Scott Schwab, an Olathe Republican, was killed last August while riding the Verrückt, a 17-story water slide at the Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kan.
Schwab gave an emotional speech to lawmakers last week in support of the bill shortly before it gained initial approval on a voice vote.
The legislation includes inspection requirements for amusement rides in a move that supporters say strengthens what is currently a weak law in Kansas.
