Same old song in Topeka? Sort of.

What’s going on today in the Kansas Capitol? Plenty, including an attempt to override Gov. Sam Brownback’s veto of Medicaid expansion that fell just three votes short.
But that doesn’t mean there isn’t time for a little singing.
Shortly after the House started business for the day, lawmakers joined in on a group singalong of “Take Me Out to the Ball Game” in honor of Major League Baseball’s opening day.
And around noon, an opera singer serenaded lawmakers from the second floor rotunda as voting continued.
Ah, politics …
