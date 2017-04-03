Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Downtown hotel, arts conservatory and an election

After months of following the campaign, we’ll finally know the election results Tuesday night for the Kansas City Council’s giant infrastucture proposal, plus how voters decided citizen petitions for a new tax for East Side development and a reduction in marijuana penalties. Also, the City Plan Commission considers the development plan for a new downtown convention hotel.
Monday, April 3
Kansas City Land Bank Board holds its monthly meeting, 10 a.m., 4900 Swope Parkway. More and more, Land Bank property sales are making a positive difference in the city.
Still watching the Missouri Senate to see if that legislative body will move to preempt Kansas City’s vote to boost the city’s minimum wage. The House has already acted.
Tuesday, April 4
It’s Election Day. We’ll have results at www.kansascity.com after the polls close Tuesday night.
In the morning, the City Plan Commission takes up the development plan for a new downtown Hyatt Regency convention hotel near Bartle Hall.
In the afternoon, the Missouri Senate Rules Committee in Jefferson City will consider a request for $48 million to support a new downtown arts conservatory for the University of Missouri-Kansas City. The House has already passed the bill.
Wednesday, April 5
Following the aftermath of the election, we’ll be watching to see if the city can implement its $800 million infrastructure proposal over 20 years or whether it will have to regroup and find a different way to pay for critical infrastructure repairs. Also tracking the aftermath of a vote on a sales tax for East Side development and whether voters approved changing the penalties for marijuana possession.
One election is over but another election process is just beginning. Ballot applications are now available for what will be a mail-in election among eligible voters for possible streetcar expansion south of downtown to the University of Missouri-Kansas City. More information is at www.kcrta.org/streetcar.
Thursday, April 6
The City Council holds its regular legislative session. Among other things, it will consider a proposal for a new Roasterie “coffee kiosk” at 46th and Madison streets.
