New poll shows Kansas City infrastructure questions too close to call

A new survey shows uncertain prospects for Kansas City’s infrastructure ballot questions on Tuesday’s ballot.
A proposal for streets and sidewalks has the most support, while flood control appears to be in trouble.
Kansas City has three infrastructure questions on Tuesday’s ballot. Each one needs a supermajority of 57.1 percent approval to pass.
The city proposes borrowing and spending up to $800 million on major infrastructure improvements over the next 20 years. The city would issue bonds and pay them back with a modest property tax increase.
The telephone survey done over the weekend showed 56 percent of likely voters supported Question 1 on the ballot, which seeks $600 million in bonds for streets, bridges and sidewalks. It showed 31 percent opposed and 13 percent undecided.
Question 2, seeking $150 million for flood control, had 50 percent support, 36 percent opposed and 15 percent undecided.
Question 3, seeking $50 million for a new animal shelter and other city building upgrades, mostly to improve accessibility for the disabled, had 55 percent support, with 33 percent opposed and 12 percent undecided.
The telephone survey was conducted Saturday and Sunday by Remington Research Group of Kansas City. The firm polled 1,043 likely voters, and the margin of error is plus or minus 2.35 percent.
The survey was paid for and commissioned independently of any campaign related to the ballot questions.
Remington did an earlier telephone survey March 24 and 25 which showed stronger support for infrastructure, but that survey question just asked generally about an $800 million infrastructure plan. This more recent survey actually asked about the three specific ballot questions.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Polls open Tuesday
Polls in Missouri open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Comments