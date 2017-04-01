Trump aide urges defeat of Michigan member of Freedom Caucus

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio Pause

3:07 Advocates call for KC Council to raise minimum wage

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:56 HB2 deal announced in late-night press conference

1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands

0:58 Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

3:48 Danny Duffy's childhood home in Lompoc, California filled with memorabilia, memories

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

4:29 North Carolina doctor raps about a major public health concern that 'never gets old'