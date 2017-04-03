A tax at the border could be the next big Republican disagreement in Congress

3:54 'The Gorsuch situation is really hard,' says McCaskill in leaked audio Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:05 KU's Frank Mason is NABC player of year

12:27 Surveillance video shows robbery that led to Independence officer shooting

1:56 Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon signs sex trafficking law

20:45 Crown Chasers: After long journey to the top, can the Royals reign again in 2017?

0:58 Danny Duffy's grandmother also played baseball ... and she was a lefty

1:40 More than a hundred volunteers beautified the River Market neighborhood with their hands