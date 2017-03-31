Supreme Court confirmation drama enters its final act, with Gorsuch still the star

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots' Pause

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

2:16 Cleaver: 'I'm not going to be a part of making America ache again'

0:49 Top 10 concert tours of 2016: Who's No. 1?

1:39 Garth Brooks: That time the bus left me behind in Fresno

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

3:19 Trump supporters give the President a progress report

1:43 2016 Election Day by the numbers