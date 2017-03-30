Flynn offers to cooperate with congressional probe in exchange for immunity

2:07 Melania Trump awards heroic women during rare public appearance in Washington Pause

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

17:06 Trump makes first speech as 45th president of the U.S.

1:46 The science behind Schlitterbahn’s Verrückt

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

3:07 Advocates call for KC Council to raise minimum wage

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

1:05 Jeff Colyer responds to reports about Brownback leaving