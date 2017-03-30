George W. Bush reportedly thought of Trump’s inauguration: ‘That was some weird sh*t’

The most memorable moment of George W. Bush’s appearance at Donald Trump’s inauguration came when he charmingly struggled to put on that plastic rain poncho.
Until now.
Sitting on the dais, Bush was smack in the middle of what New York magazine describes in retrospect as “a surreal experience.”
“On the dais, the stoic presence of Hillary Clinton — whom candidate Trump had said he would send to prison if he took office — underlined the strangeness of the moment,” New York notes.
Bush heard the same speech, in which Trump declared that the “American carnage stops right here,” which landed with a resounding thud with most reviewers except the ones at Fox News.
A “grim assessment of the state of the nation.” (Time)
“Angry, blunt-spoke and deeply aggrieved.” (The Los Angeles Times)
“One of the most radical inaugural speeches we’ve ever heard.” (Jake Tapper)
“The most dreadful inaugural address in history.” (George Will)
Bush has never commented publicly on the inauguration.
But on Wednesday, New York magazine reported that three people at the inauguration overheard Bush’s instant, on-the-spot critique after he left the dais, and it was blunt.
“That was some weird sh*t,” Bush reportedly said.
“Quote of the day.” (Mother Jones)
A spokesman for Bush declined to comment to the magazine.
