Deep Background: Kansas City voters to decide tax hikes and pot rules

Kansas City voters go to the polls on Tuesday, April 4, to decide whether the city should spend $800 million for streets, bridges, sidewalks, flood control, a new animal shelter and other city buildings.
They’ll also contemplate whether to increase the city’s sales tax for 10 years by one-eighth percent for improvements along the Prospect Avenue corridor.
And they’ll decide whether the penalty, under city rules, for marijuana possession should exceed no more than $25 without the threat of jail time.
Reporters Lynn Horsley and Steve Vockrodt discussed the ballot measures on the Star’s “Deep Background” podcast. The podcast is free. Give it a download.
