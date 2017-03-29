Trump’s infrastructure plan is caught in a White House turf war

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor Pause

1:07 KC Mayor Sly James and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens meet

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction

1:10 Mark Bedell on Kansas City Public Schools' strategic plan

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

1:58 Woman's KC house is nearly stolen with a piece of paper

0:49 Chiefs coach Andy Reid on why he's sticking with Alex Smith

4:06 Michael Porter Jr.: Hopes to return thrill to Mizzou Arena