KCK superintendent joins others opposing new school finance plan

1:38 Senior health: Eat well, live longer Pause

1:56 Here's why those potato chips are so hard to resist late at night

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

0:29 Students being evacuated from Oak Park High School after possible threat

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture

2:06 Harold Brantley reflects on his life since the crash

0:47 LeFou of 'Beauty and the Beast' in a scene with Gaston

3:23 Royals pitcher Ian Kennedy pleased with spring and ready for home opener

4:13 Kirksville parents seek justice for Green Beret son slain in Jordan