Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Linwood grocery, State of City speech, last push for April 4

The week starts with demolition on the long-vacant Linwood Boulevard grocery store, proceeds to the Mayor’s State of the City speech, and ends with a final push on proposals for the April 4 ballot. Plus an open house at the new Veterans Community Project Outreach Center, where a tiny house development is underway at 8900 Troost Ave.
Monday, March 27
Kansas City Mayor Sly James and other dignitaries gather at 10 a.m. at the Linwood Shopping Center to mark the long-awaited redevelopment. Demolition starts on the grocery, vacant since 2007, to make way for a new grocery store and revitalized wings of the retail center.
We’ll be watching the Missouri Senate this week to see if that body votes for a bill to preempt Kansas City from enforcing its own minimum wage above the state approved wage floor of $7.70 per hour. The City Council approved a higher minimum wage at its March 9 meeting. The Missouri House has already approved a bill to preempt local control on the minimum wage, and the Senate is expected to do likewise soon.
Tuesday, March 28
The Parking and Transportation Commission meets at 11:30 a.m., 10th floor of City Hall, and will get updates on the downtown streetcar and bus services, bike and pedestrian issues and parking concerns throughout downtown including the River Market.
Kansas City Parks Board meets, 2 p.m. at Parks Headquarters, 4600 E. 63rd Street Trafficway, and will consider a host of event proposals and construction projects.
The Bicycle Pedestrian Advisory Committee holds its monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. at the Kansas City Health Department, 2400 Troost Ave. Topics include the upcoming April 4 election on the city’s $800 million bond proposal, including potential upgrades to streets and sidewalks.
Mayor Sly James delivers his annual State of the City speech. In a departure from the normal daytime ritual, this one starts at 6 p.m. at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. The auditorium is already fully booked, but people will be able to watch the speech on the city’s cable TV channel, and it will be live-streamed. Information is at www.kcmo.gov.
Wednesday, March 29
The City Council’s Finance and Planning, Zoning and Economic Development committees meet and the agendas are here. P&Z will take up the rezoning for Foutch Brothers to turn Kemper Arena into the privately run Mosaic Arena, a multipurpose destination amateur sports and events center.
The Kansas City Museum, 3218 Gladstone Blvd., holds an open house at 5:30 p.m. and will provide updates on its proposed $15 million restoration project.
Thursday, March 30
The Veterans Community Project tiny house development, 8900 Troost Ave., holds an open house beginning at 10 a.m. for its new Outreach Center.
The Streetcar Authority holds its monthly meeting beginning at noon at Singleton Yard, 600 E. Third Street.
At its afternoon legislative session, the KC Council will likely provide the final regulatory approval to release Kemper Arena to private ownership and management.
Friday, March 31
Expect a final flurry of campaign efforts and messages Friday and over the weekend by proponents and opponents of the various ballot measures on Kansas City’s April 4 ballot. These include three questions pertaining to the city’s $800 million bond proposal, plus a petition initiative for a sales tax increase to benefit the East Side, and another petition initiative to relax penalties for marijuana possession.
