Trump to unveil office aimed at overhauling bureaucracy with business ideas, led by his son-in-law

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." Pause

3:07 Advocates call for KC Council to raise minimum wage

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

1:39 Five things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here

2:26 Mayor Sly James gives details on $800 million 'GO' bond proposal

3:16 KC's Dollar House Program: Fixing houses, changing lives

1:37 DCF secretary says she won't resign