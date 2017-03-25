Three arrested after violence erupts at ‘Make America Great Again’ march for Trump in California

1:36 Sights and sounds from KU pep rally at Power & Light's KC Live Pause

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr.

1:31 A concept for the future of Nile Valley Aquaponics

30:00 Analysis: Previewing KU's Elite Eight matchup with Oregon

2:53 Devonté Graham on playing relaxed vs. Oregon in Elite Eight

0:45 Ned Yost on bad tattoo of him: 'Those aren't my teeth'

1:59 Bill Self: Elite Eight game is most difficult in NCAA Tournament

4:23 Crown Chasers episode five: Royals want to reclaim spark that changed a losing culture