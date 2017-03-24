A conservative win, but no victory lap over health care

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare." Pause

2:56 Dallas Symphony members perform carpool karaoke with violins

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

0:31 Coke’s March Madness commercial suggests one way rivals can unite

0:53 Five things to know about Mizzou basketball recruit Michael Porter Jr.

1:27 Stranded in the desert, young woman survives for five days before rescue

1:36 'Officer Oliver' gets a new partner for his mission of good deeds

2:53 Devonte' Graham on playing relaxed vs. Oregon in Elite Eight

30:00 Analysis: Previewing KU's Elite Eight matchup with Oregon