Trump’s deal-making reputation on line today with health vote

1:39 Five things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement Pause

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:07 Intelligence officials testify on Russian election hacking

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

0:22 KU coach Bill Self on win over Purdue: 'The second half was about as complete as we've played'

0:58 Oregon's Dana Altman talks next opponent

8:30 Chow Town Live: How Joe's Kansas City makes its Z-Man sandwich and fries