Brownback, Greitens sign letter in support of GOP health care bill

Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback and Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens have both signed a letter in support of a controversial bill that would repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Brownback’s office released the letter after U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan delayed a vote on the American Health Care Act because of a lack of support for the bill. The letter from eight GOP governors thanks Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky for their efforts to repeal the ACA, also known as “Obamacare.”
The repeal bill has faced resistance from hardline conservatives who say it leaves in place too many of the ACA’s regulations, and from health care advocates who warn that the bill would knock millions of Americans off the insurance they received through the ACA.
The letter cites proposed changes to Medicaid as one of the primary reasons for the governors’ support.
“The move to a more flexible Medicaid program that empowers states with options to utilize per-capita caps or block grants; providing a workable timeframe for transition out of ObamaCare; advancing work requirements to encourage able-bodied Americans to find jobs; and providing states with funds to help stabilize our insurance markets and provide assistance to low-income Americans, are all positive improvements to the bill,” the letter states.
Bryan Lowry: 816-234-4077, @BryanLowry3
