Guns in public hospitals: Kansas panel considers new effort to keep firearms out

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development Pause

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

1:05 Jeff Colyer responds to reports about Brownback leaving

3:09 Emerald ash borer’s infestation results for some ash trees to become lumber

2:55 Sam Brownback reflects on his first six years as Kansas governor

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here