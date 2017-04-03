Community emergency response team training

Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri warned Democratic donors that blocking President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee could have dire consequences, according to audio obtained by The Kansas City Star. This video includes a photo from The Associated Press.
First lady Melania Trump honored the 2017 International Women of Courage Awards winners during a ceremony at the State Department in a rare public appearance on Wednesday. "The time for empowering women around the world is now," said Trump.
While in the past the district has had somewhat of an adversarial relationship with charter public schools, which over the last 18 years have siphoned students from the district, Superintendent Mark Bedell said he wanted charter school officials involved in the process.
During the "Raise the Woof!" rally at the J.C. Nichols Memorial fountain Sunday, Mayor Sly James had a suggestion of what people should tell opponents of Question 3. The bond package would include replacing the city's dilapidated animal shelter.
Chuck and Cindy Lewellen of Kirksville want their son, Sgt. 1st Class Matthew Lewellen, and two other Special Forces soldiers, cleared by Jordan of any wrong doing in an incident where they were shot and killed by a Jordanian commander. They also want the shooter to be brought to justice. The soldiers were on a training mission in Jordan last November when they were attacked entering a military base.