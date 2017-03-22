Democratic senators want details of how White House vetted Flynn

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address Pause

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

4:00 KCI proposals explained in four minutes

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

2:33 Frank Mason on teacher who flunked him: 'I'm thankful she didn't help me take the easy way out'

1:03 Cuonzo Martin reminisces about Purdue's Sweet 16 win vs. Kansas