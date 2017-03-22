Secret Service was denied extra $60 million to protect Trump, far-flung family, reports show

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development Pause

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot

0:52 It's spring here, but scientists at the South Pole are prepping for winter

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:29 Decriminalization of marijuana in KC is heading for the ballot

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

2:16 Cleaver: 'I'm not going to be a part of making America ache again'

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation