SC GOP rallies around Sanford as Trump threatens health care opponents

11:29 Feinstein asks Gorsuch about condoning torture Pause

2:37 Gorsuch: 'I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party'

2:00 Sam Brownback calls federal KanCare review 'parting shots'

2:16 Cleaver: 'I'm not going to be a part of making America ache again'

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

1:12 Shawnee Mission superintendent's advice to lawmakers

3:07 Advocates call for KC Council to raise minimum wage

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks