Ukraine lawmaker: Manafort tried to hide $750,000 payment

1:30 Five things to know: Citywide eighth-cent sales tax on KC's April 4 ballot Pause

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: From tragedy to words of hope

3:07 Advocates call for KC Council to raise minimum wage

3:01 Overland Park woman returns to her burnt-out house near CityPlace development

4:05 Bill Self, Jayhawks arrive in KC to face Purdue: "They're balanced at every spot"

2:44 The day after Overland Park's eight-alarm fire

1:51 Five things to know: The Overland Park apartment fire