Trump Winery in Virginia seeks more foreign workers

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election Pause

2:16 Cleaver: 'I'm not going to be a part of making America ache again'

1:38 FBI Director Comey confirms there is no information supporting Trump's wiretapping tweets

4:56 The push for a new KC animal shelter

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:33 Missouri bill would toughen penalties for public corruption cases

2:20 If Congress repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based health care could change

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care