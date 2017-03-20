Kansas, other states drop school bathroom lawsuit

Kansas and nine other states have dropped a lawsuit against the federal government after President Donald Trump’s administration rescinded a Department of Education guidance on school bathrooms.
Former President Barack Obama’s administration handed down a guidance to public schools across the country in May saying that restricting transgender students from using the bathroom that matches the gender for which they self-identify would be a violation of Title IX, a federal law that prohibits gender discrimination in schools.
Kansas joined a lawsuit challenging the guidance in July, but Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s office announced Monday that the plaintiff states have voluntarily dismissed the case after Trump’s decision to rescind the order last month.
Bills that would restrict bathroom use of transgender students in public schools have been introduced in both the Kansas and Missouri legislatures this year.
