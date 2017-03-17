Missouri prisons head orders change after harassment claims

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job Pause

3:26 Brooklyn Coons' death is still shrouded in secrecy

0:54 Family Wanted: Five siblings want to stay together

1:07 Telling the story of Gale Sayers' battle with dementia

0:53 Five things to know about Gale Sayers

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:50 Adoption by the numbers: Hundreds of children in Kansas await new families

3:45 Kansas State players speak after winning NCAA Tournament opener

0:59 KU's Bill Self says Michigan State is hard to 'prepare for in one day'