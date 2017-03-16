Trump proposes deep cuts to financing of parks and recreation nationwide

3:00 Brookside residents detail flooding woes Pause

3:55 How Schlitterbahn’s Verruckt was built in Wyandotte County

1:05 What Planned Parenthood supporters want you to know about the organization

1:26 Mulvaney: Trump's budget 'blueprint' will represent 'top-line numbers only'

1:27 White House: "CBO coverage estimates are consistently wrong"

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

1:39 Five things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

2:10 Big-ticket taxpayer, private-sector KC-area projects

1:29 Sam Brownback responds to reports about Trump job