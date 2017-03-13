Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Focus on Kansas City Museum, minimum wage

The Kansas City Council is off this week, so City Hall gets a bit of a break. But we’ll be watching the Missouri Senate to see if it passes a minimum wage preemption bill that could undercut the council’s action last week to raise Kansas City’s minimum wage.
Monday, March 13
Kansas City officials and Kansas City Museum staff and board members kick off a capital campaign to raise private funds for the museum’s multi-year restoration project.
Tuesday, March 7
Kansas City municipal government staff meet at 9 a.m. at City Hall for a KC Stat meeting dealing with long-term infrastructure, water and workforce challenges.
KC Park Board meets, 2 p.m. at Parks Headquarters, 4600 E. 63rd Street Trafficway. Topics include the KC Jazz and Heritage Festival, May 25-29.
Wednesday, March 8
The League of Women Voters and NAACP sponsor another forum for the public to find out more about five ballot questions on Kansas City’s April 4 ballot. The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Bruce Watkins Cultural Heritage Center, 3700 Blue Parkway. The questions deal with an $800 million city infrastructure proposal, a citizens petition initiative for a sales tax increase for the East Side, and another petition initiative to reduce municipal penalties for marijuana possession.
Thursday, March 9
The Missouri Senate may take up a minimum wage preemption bill that seeks to prevent Kansas City and other cities from adopting their own minimum wage.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments