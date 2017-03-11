Ivanka Trump aims to close divide between Democrats and Republicans on child care

1:18 Family of KC murder victim seek help from community in identifying killer Pause

1:58 Bruce Weber on final shot, foul call and whether K-State is in the NCAA Tournament

2:41 Iowa State fans jam Kelly’s to kick off the Big 12 tourney

1:55 Bryan Sheppard walks free after 22 years in prison for six KC firefighter deaths

1:01 Kamau Stokes on K-State's final play, D.J. Johnson on foul call

1:40 KU coach Bill Self says fatigue hurt Jayhawks on defense

1:55 Bob Huggins on West Virginia's defensive stop to defeat Kansas State

1:21 Bruce Weber: 'We just didn't make the right plays when we needed'

2:45 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall