Alaska Airlines announces new nonstop flights between KCI and San Francisco

Alaska Airlines announced Thursday that it will add new daily nonstop service between Kansas City International Airport and San Francisco.
The flights to and from Kansas City and San Francisco are scheduled to begin Sept. 18.
Alaska Airlines is growing its Bay Area business, with 13 new nonstop markets, including Kansas City.
“This is a positive outcome for us with the merger of Alaska Airlines and Virgin America,” said Justin Meyer, deputy Kansas City aviation director for air service development.
Meyer said that as Alaska Airlines continues to expand in California, Kansas City is a natural fit for that expansion.
