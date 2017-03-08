Kansas Senate panel takes up bill on hate crimes in wake of Olathe shooting

A Senate panel considered a bill Wednesday morning that would create a tougher hate crime law in Kansas, just two weeks after an Indian engineer was killed in a shooting at a bar in Olathe.
The legislation could double sentences in hate crime cases. The law could be used for crimes found to be motivated by race, color, religion, ethnicity, nation of origin and sexual orientation.
Sen. David Haley, a Kansas City, Kan., Democrat, introduced the bill before the shooting last month. He said “Olathe is only one in a tragic, ongoing stream of acts that are more emboldened for whatever reason and seem to be more and more so.”
Adam W. Purinton was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed Srinivas Kuchibhotla and wounded Alok Madasani.
Purtinton reportedly told the two men to “get out of my country” before the shooting.
Ian Grillot was also wounded when he tried to intervene in the shooting at Austins Bar & Grill.
The shooting is being investigated by the FBI as a hate crime.
The Olathe shooting went mostly unmentioned during the bill’s hearing Wednesday morning.
Sen. Steve Fitzgerald, a Leavenworth Republican, took issue with parts of the bill that he said would take discretion away from a judge and limit the basis for appeal.
“This is grandstanding,” Fitzgerald said.
He was also critical of the bill being heard by the committee in the wake of the Olathe shooting.
“How would this bill have prevented that shooting?” Fitzgerlad said. “Let’s let justice run its course and see what we have out of the trial.”
Haley is the lone sponsor of the bill and was one of only two people to testify in favor of the legislation.
Other groups testified on the bill, including the American Civil Liberties Union.
The ACLU said in written testimony that because hate crimes appear to be on the rise nationwide, the legislation’s strengthening of a hate crime law is “vitally necessary.”
But the organization also had issues with the bill, including that transgender Kansans would not be protected under the hate crime legislation.
Organizations with ties to law enforcement took issue with technical issues of the legislation, but did not comment on the hate crime aspect of the bill.
Haley said he was glad the bill had a hearing, but noted he had to struggle to make it happen this year.
“I’m not sure it’s a slam dunk out of this committee right now, just knowing some of the membership that we have here,” Haley said.
Hunter Woodall: 785-354-1388, @HunterMw
