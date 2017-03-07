Gov. Sam Brownback comments on Kansas wildfires

Russ Saltzman a resident of The Coves neighborhood in Kansas City is very concerned about the traffic flow complicated by the speed of vehicles and the lack of a clear sight due to steep hill at the corner of NW 79th Street and Green Hills Road. Saltzman is hoping that Kansas City’s $800 million general obligation bond proposal that will be for voters to decide on the April 4 ballot, will pass in order for the two-lane, perilous intersection in the Northland on the overloaded Green Hills Rd., can be fixed.