Lynn Horsley at City Hall: Crucial minimum wage decision, GO bond debate continues

The Kansas City Council faces pressure this week to take on the Missouri General Assembly and possibly try to adopt a higher minimum wage for Kansas City.
Plus there’s another key forum on the city’s $800 million GO bond proposal, and the Land Bank holds more open houses to try to sell some of its inventory.
Monday, March 6
The Kansas City Land Bank plans an open house from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at 5732 Wabash Ave. It’s the first of a host of open houses this week as the Land Bank tries to reduce its inventory, selling some 50 homes for $999 each. There’s an open house every day this week and more information is at www.kcmolandbank.org.
Tuesday, March 7
The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners meets at Police Headquarters, 1125 Locust St., at 10 a.m. and will cover a variety of public safety topics.
The City Council’s Ethics and Legal Review Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. at City Hall. It will discuss whether to put a new streetcar expansion petition initiative from Clay Chastain on the August ballot, plus a separate petition initiative that opposes city funding for streetcar expansion.
The city’s Cost of Water Task Force holds another meeting to talk about soaring water and sewer rates, at 4 p.m. at the East Patrol police station, 2640 Prospect Ave.
Wednesday, March 8
Various council committees meet, and the agendas are here.
Thursday, March 9
The City Council may consider whether to adopt a higher minimum wage for Kansas City. A measure is already scheduled for the Aug. 8 ballot, but some low-wage worker groups are urging the council to act on its own now, without waiting for a public vote, because the Missouri General Assembly is going to try to preempt city action.
The League of Women Voters holds a forum on Kansas City’s $800 million bond proposal from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Northland Neighborhoods Inc., 4420 NE Chouteau Trafficway. This is another opportunity for the public to find out more about what the city is proposing and the arguments pro and con.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
Comments