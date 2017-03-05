Homes for sale for $999; more open houses planned for Kansas City Land Bank sales

The Kansas City Land Bank has scheduled additional open houses this week to let the public see what’s available in the $999 home sale.
Last month, the agency announced a sale of about 50 properties, dubbed #HeartofKC, with urban core homes available for $999 (although they will need a lot more money invested to make them livable). The sale runs through April 30. Interested buyers can apply at http://www.kcmolandbank.org/, which also lists the entire inventory of homes.
Prospective buyers should know that these home require extensive and expensive repairs, on top of the sale price.
The open houses will provide a second showing of the most popular and visited properties. They will be held from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the following addresses:
▪ March 6, 5732 Wabash Ave.
▪ March 7, 3734 Wayne Ave. and 5216 Olive St.
▪ March 8, 5026 Park Ave. and 5638 Olive St.
▪ March 9, 4009 Park Ave. and 5111 Wabash.
▪ March 10, 3706 Askew Ave. and 3525 Smart Ave.
The Land Bank will also provide individual showings of available homes. Interested buyers can call 816-513-9020 beginning Monday to schedule an appointment and to get more information.
Lynn Horsley: 816-226-2058, @LynnHorsley
