Obama’s intel chief says he knows of no evidence of Trump-Russia collusion

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress Pause

2:26 Gov. Sam Brownback discussed Kansas education funding

1:25 Kansas Supreme Court school funding decision: How we got here

1:18 Eric Greitens sworn in as Missouri's 56th governor

1:53 George W. Bush exhibits his paintings of the veterans who served him

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address

2:06 The Kansas Supreme Court's school funding ruling: What's next?

1:19 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signs 'right-to-work' legislation