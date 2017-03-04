Pence jokes with 'enemy of the people' at Gridiron Dinner

0:34 Trump says he has 'total' confidence in Jeff Sessions Pause

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's healthcare

4:20 What you should know from President Trump’s first speech to Congress

2:08 Dangerous intersection concerns neighborhood residents

4:50 Attorney General Jeff Sessions recuses himself from Russia probe

1:54 Trump on Flynn resignation, building West Bank settlements

3:16 KC's Dollar House Program: Fixing houses, changing lives

2:42 Trump's White House

38:17 Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gives his first State of the State address