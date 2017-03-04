'America first' was theme of Trump rally in Overland Park

The Kansas Supreme Court has given state lawmakers until the end of June to pass a new school funding system that assures adequate education for all students. Bryan Lowry takes a look at what it means.
Republicans promised America during the 2016 election that they would repeal and replace Obamacare. President Trump, during his joint address to Congress, laid out a series of proposals to do just that, including giving tax credits as incentives and allowing insurance plans to be sold over state lines.
The Kansas City Fire Department has adopted several measures to help lower the risk of firefighters developing cancer. Battalion Chief Travis Williams and two cadets from the fire academy demonstrate their protocol.
Heather Winship was left to raise two boys by herself after her husband, Rick Winship, died from cancer in 2015. He had a 26 year career with the Independence Fire Department before dying of throat cancer that had spread to his liver and brain.
Steve Bannon, President Trump's chief strategist, made his first public speaking appearance since Trump took office at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). One of his talking points included addressing the media as the "opposition party."
U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder says he has concerns about President Trump's executive orders, but he also supports more restrictions on refugees. He calls the country's immigration system backwards and says that it encourages illegal immigration.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder, an Overland Park Republican, compared President Trump's election to creative disruption in business. He says many people in the country are scare, while others feel they finally have someone who will listen to them.