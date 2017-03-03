Did companies’ donations buy a Trump change in private prison policy?

2:46 Disappearance 40 years ago still haunts husband Pause

0:57 Royals' Lorenzo Cain, Ned Yost and Sluggerrr sign autographs

3:50 Defendant in deaths of six firefighters in 1988 resentenced, will soon be released

0:35 Cattle on the loose on K-10

1:07 Journey to the Tourney: KU's March Madness history

3:40 Olathe shooting at Austins: from tragedy to words of hope

4:46 Former Mizzou star Shane Ray of the Broncos launches charity in KC

2:53 Sporting KC holds fan rally and march in downtown KC

2:46 Ad Council highlights 'unbiased love' with the help of a kiss cam