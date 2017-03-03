Today in Trump tweets, March 3, 2017: Cabinet complaints and more Russia talk

President Donald Trump returned to early morning tweeting on Friday, posting his first message at 7 a.m. and tagging Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” in the post.
Nick Adams new book, Green Card Warrior, is a must read. The merit-based system is the way to go. Canada, Australia! @foxandfriends— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Nick Adams’ “Green Card Warrior” is subtitled “My Quest for Legal Immigration in an Illegals’ System.” It was published in November.
It is so pathetic that the Dems have still not approved my full Cabinet.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Trump returned to a familiar theme in his second tweet of the day, criticizing Democrats for not confirming his Cabinet nominees. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., tweeted on Thursday that all of Trump’s “available Cabinet nominations” had been confirmed.
After the votes taken earlier this afternoon, the U.S. Senate has now confirmed all of the available Cabinet nominations.— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 3, 2017
Labor Secretary nominee Alex Acosta was nominated Feb. 16 after Trump’s first pick for the post, Andy Pudner, withdrew following a loss of Republican support. Acosta has yet to have his Senate hearings and his nomination has not officially been sent to Capitol Hill.
The administration has not provided the Senate with the necessary paperwork for Sonny Perdue, Trump’s pick for agriculture secretary, a delay that is frustrating Republican senators, particularly those from agriculture-dominant states.
Just before 1 p.m., Trump tweeted a photo of Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., having a doughnut and coffee with Russian President Vladimir Putin. “We should start an immediate investigation,” Trump wrote.
Schumer has been a critic of Trump campaign and administration ties to Russia.
We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Schumer called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign after it became known that he had two meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Sessions, who said during his Senate confirmation hearings that he had not met with Russian officials, announced Thursday he would rescuse himself from federal investigations of the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia.
Trump backed Sessions throughout the day Thursday, eventually sending a series of tweets defending his attorney general as “an honest man” and calling the Democrats’ focus on Russia “a total witch hunt.”
Trump also tweeted a link to his weekly address to the nation Friday.
Weekly Address— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017
Join me here: https://t.co/SEavQK5zy5 pic.twitter.com/EnyXYeqgcp
