Independence’s huge data breach prompts inquiry by local police and FBI

The Independence School District, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and local police have joined forces in the investigation of a major data breach that compromised personal information for every person working for the district in 2016.
The electronic thieves obtained names and addresses of employees, along with Social Security numbers.
Superintendent Dale Herl said earlier this week that the personal information was “obtained through a phishing scam,” in which thieves try to obtain computer user names, passwords and other sensitive data.
School officials, in a memo sent last week to employees, said that “no student information has been compromised.”
Already, some employees have reported being the victim of fraudulent tax filings, according to the memo. Employees attempted to file a tax return but found that someone else had already filed using their identity.
“We want to encourage you to file your taxes as soon as possible because the IRS indicates this is a growing problem nationwide,” the district memo said.
Although such electronic identity theft happens all year long, said John Syme, spokesman for Independence police, “it typically increases during tax season.” Syme said the FBI is investigating this breach.
The district is also working with the Internal Revenue Service. Law enforcement officials did not say if they had any suspects in the case, but they said that no charges have been filed.
Mará Rose Williams: 816-234-4419, @marawilliamskc
