Next up in the Senate: Ben Carson, slated for HUD vote

3:29 Robert Hester Jr. and the FBI: A timeline Pause

3:51 Olathe shooting victim speaks

2:00 Jeff Sessions sworn in as attorney general

2:59 Olathe shooting victim is being called a hero

1:02 Bernie Sanders: 'I was … told that Kansas was a Republican state'

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

4:31 Olathe shooting victim Ian Grillot: 'Just grateful to be alive'

1:15 Garmin mourns after employees are shot in Olathe attack

5:02 A look back at President Barack Obama's visits to Kansas City