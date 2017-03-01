Deep Background: On firefighters, soot, cancer and the courts

Research shows that firefighters are more likely to get various forms of cancer than the rest of the population, likely the result of various toxins they’re exposed to when venturing into burning buildings.
Star reporter Mike Hendricks spoke on the “Deep Background” podcast about the cancer risks, and the particular legal hurdles firefighters and their beneficiaries encounter when trying to receive compensation for illnesses that could have come from their work.
Hendricks recently documented emerging findings about the particular cancer risks face as a long-term consequence of their jobs, following up on a series of stories in 2016 on the more immediate — and often unnecessary — dangers posed by fighting fires aggressively even after buildings have been cleared of people.
