Democratic women reps will wear white in honor of suffragettes to Trump’s speech

1:41 Watch AT&T's 'Cell on Wings' (or COW) in action Pause

3:51 Energy 101: Harnessing the power of water to turn it into electricity

1:17 Purinton makes first court appearance

2:55 Widow of Austins Bar & Grill shooting victim speaks

4:30 KU's Frank Mason delivers his farewell speech on Senior Night

1:32 Coffee may help slow effects of aging

29:51 Royals Facebook Live: Spring training talk with Sam Mellinger and Joel Goldberg

2:12 Recent off-court events involving KU basketball team and McCarthy Hall

2:29 Audio: NFL Network's Mike Mayock on Alex Smith, QBs in NFL Draft